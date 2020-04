April 14 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS EXPEDITES GLOBAL DELIVERIES OF QIAGEN CORONAVIRUS TESTING KITS

* UPS- WORKING WITH QIAGEN TO GLOABLLY DELIVER NUCLEIC ACID EXTRACTION KITS FOR COVID-19 TESTING & ITS NOVEL QIASTAT-DX CORONAVIRUS TESTING CARTRIDGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: