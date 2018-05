May 10 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS HOLDS SHAREOWNERS’ MEETING, ELECTS BOARD MEMBERS

* UPS - UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES

* UPS - SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YEAR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)