BRIEF-UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees

April 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASED MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES

* UPS - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE

* UPS - INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

* UPS - VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES

* UPS - ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES

* UPS - UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

* UPS - NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

* UPS - STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

* UPS - SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: