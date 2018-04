BRIEF-UPS Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.55

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55

* UPS - QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MILLION VERSUS $15,510 MILLION

* UPS - REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

* UPS - WEATHER CONDITIONS MUTED Q1 U.S. DOMESTIC RESULTS

* UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BILLION, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54, REVENUE VIEW $16.46 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPS - QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%

* UPS - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BILLION TO $7.0 BILLION

* UPS - PROJECTS FREE CASH FLOW OF $4.5 BILLION TO $5.0 BILLION IN 2018

* UPS - FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MILLION