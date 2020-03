March 3 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS SAYS CORONAVIRUS SITUATION CONTINUES TO EVOLVE; 1Q20 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED - PRESENTATION

* UPS - LOWER PENSION DISCOUNT RATES TO BE DRAG ON OPERATING RESULTS EQUIVALENT TO $0.26/SHARE, BUT NET PENSION EXPENSE WILL BE TAILWIND TO EPS IN 2020

* UPS - SMB NETWORK INITIATIVES WILL CREATE HEADWIND OF $0.33 IN EPS IN 2020, BE ACCRETIVE IN 2021 Source: bit.ly/3aqks5W Further company coverage: