BRIEF-UPS says to raise rates within, between U.S., Canada & Puerto Rico
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-UPS says to raise rates within, between U.S., Canada & Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS says to raise rates within and between United States, Canada and Puerto Rico by an average of 4.9 percent, as of Dec. 24

* UPS says rate increases apply to UPS ground, ups air and international services, plus UPS air freight rates

* UPS says for 2018 peak season, peak surcharges on most residential packages will rise “by a few pennies” compared to 2017

* UPS says a new 2018 peak season surcharge of $3.15 will apply to packages that require additional handling

* UPS says as of July 8, 2018, surcharge for “large packages” delivered to a residential address will rise to $90 from $80

* UPS says will raise additional handling charge for packages over 70 lbs to $19 from $12, as of July 8, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

