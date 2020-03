March 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS - SUPPORTING FEMA, PROJECT AIRBRIDGE, OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES WITH SUPPLY CHAIN AND SHIPPING SERVICES FOR RESPIRATORS, TEST KITS, AND PPE ACROSS U.S

* UPS - NEXT DAY AIR SERVICES, GROUND SHIPPING SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT DISTRIBUTION OF DUPONT-MANUFACTURED SUPPLIES FOR DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING CENTERS ACROSS U.S