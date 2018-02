BRIEF-UPS To Deploy First Electric Truck To Rival Cost Of Conventional Fuel Vehicles

Feb 22 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS TO DEPLOY FIRST ELECTRIC TRUCK TO RIVAL COST OF CONVENTIONAL FUEL VEHICLES

* UPS - COLLABORATING WITH WORKHORSE GROUP TO DESIGN VEHICLES FROM GROUND UP, WITH ZERO TAILPIPE EMISSIONS​

* UPS - ‍NEW TRUCKS WILL JOIN COMPANY‘S ROLLING LAB​

* UPS - PLANS TO DEPLOY 50 PLUG-IN ELECTRIC DELIVERY TRUCKS THAT WILL BE COMPARABLE IN ACQUISITION COST TO CONVENTIONAL-FUELED TRUCKS WITHOUT ANY SUBSIDIES

* UPS - AFTER REAL-WORLD TEST DEPLOYMENTS, UPS AND WORKHORSE WILL FINE-TUNE DESIGN IN TIME TO DEPLOY A LARGER FLEET OF TRUCKS IN 2019 AND BEYOND​

* UPS - ‍WILL TEST ELECTRIC TRUCK​ PRIMARILY ON URBAN ROUTES ACROSS COUNTRY, INCLUDING ATLANTA, DALLAS AND LOS ANGELES