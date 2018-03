BRIEF-UPS To Invest $500 Mln In Canada And Create More Than 1,000 New Jobs

March 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS® TO INVEST $500 MILLION IN CANADA AND CREATE MORE THAN 1,000 NEW JOBS

* UPS - ‍ADDING MORE THAN A MILLION SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA​

* UPS - ‍INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018​

* UPS - PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MILLION TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA

* UPS - ‍UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018​