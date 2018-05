BRIEF-UQM Technologies Provides Update On CFIUS Status

May 9 (Reuters) - UQM Technologies Inc:

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATE ON CFIUS STATUS

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES- CO, CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK TO JOINTLY EXPLORE OTHER OPTIONS IN SUPPORT OF CO’S ENTRY INTO CHINA NEW ENERGY VEHICLE MARKET

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES-CFIUS HAS INFORMED CO THEY WILL LIKELY NOT APPROVE SECOND STAGE INVESTMENT IN CURRENT FORM PROVIDED FOR IN STOCK AGREEMENT WITH CNHTC

* UQM TECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV