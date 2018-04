BRIEF-Ur-Energy Provides 2018 Q1 Operational Results

April 12 (Reuters) - Ur-Energy Inc:

* UR-ENERGY PROVIDES 2018 Q1 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* EXPECT TO DELIVER A TOTAL OF 470,000 POUNDS INTO TERM CONTRACTS IN 2018 AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $49 PER POUND

* FOR QUARTER, 84,047 POUNDS OF U3O8 WERE CAPTURED WITHIN LOST CREEK PLANT

* DURING QUARTER, SALES TOTALED $19.7 MILLION ON 380,000 POUNDS AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $51.75 PER POUND IN LOST CREEK

* REMAINING 100,000 POUNDS WILL BE DELIVERED IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: