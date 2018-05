May 4 (Reuters) - Ur-Energy Inc:

* UR-ENERGY RELEASES 2018 Q1 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES C$19.7 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE, SIMILAR TO 2017, ESTIMATES PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 250,000 AND 300,000 POUNDS

* MARKET FUNDAMENTALS HAVE NOT CHANGED SUFFICIENTLY TO WARRANT ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF MU2

* EXPECT TO BRING THIRD MU2 HEADER HOUSE ON LINE IN Q2