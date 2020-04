BRIEF-Urban Exposure Suspends FY20 Outlook

April 17 (Reuters) - Urban Exposure PLC:

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE WITH ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN IN PLACE.

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - INEVITABLY BUSINESS WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - DETERMINED THAT NO BONUSES WILL BE PAID FOR 2019 YEAR

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - REDUCED HEADCOUNT, THROUGH A COMBINATION OF BOTH GOVERNMENT FURLOUGH SCHEME AND REDUCING HOURS OF SOME STAFF,

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - REDUCED PAY BY 10% FOR CEO, COO, CRO AND CFO ON A TEMPORARY BASIS FROM 1 MAY 2020 FOR A MINIMUM OF THREE MONTHS

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - HAS CONDUCTED A THOROUGH REVIEW OF ITS EXISTING AND FUTURE LOAN PIPELINE,

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - ON AN UNAUDITED BASIS COMPANY ACHIEVED A SMALL FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR PERIOD OF £0.2M

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - BOARD WILL NOT PROCEED WITH PAYMENT OF FINAL INSTALMENT OF PROPOSED 2019 DIVIDEND

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - BOARD WILL REVIEW COMPANY’S DIVIDEND POLICY FOR 2020 LATER IN YEAR

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - REVIEWING ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS GOING FORWARD,

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - RECEIVED A NUMBER OF ENQUIRIES FOLLOWING ITS ANNOUNCEMENTS REGARDING NON-COMPLETION OF AGREED TRANSACTION WITH HONEYCOMB HOLDINGS

* URBAN EXPOSURE PLC - IS SUSPENDING ITS FY 2020 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: