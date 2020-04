BRIEF-Urban Logistics REIT Announces £56.1 Mln Acquisition

April 8 (Reuters) - Urban Logistics Reit PLC:

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - ANNOUNCES £56.1 MILLION ACQUISITION OF NINE URBAN LOGISTICS PROPERTIES AND A DEVELOPMENT SITE

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - ACQUISITIONS ARE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF MARCH’S £136.1 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ACQUISITIONS ACROSS BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS PARCEL DEPOTS AND LAST MILE WAREHOUSES

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION IS IN FINAL STAGES OF NEGOTIATION AND IS ANTICIPATED TO COMPLETE IN APRIL.

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - OF 38 PROPERTIES IN COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, ONLY FOUR ARE NOT FULLY OPERATIONAL AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: