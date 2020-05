May 29 (Reuters) - Urban Logistics Reit PLC:

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - FY DIVIDENDS FOR PERIOD UP 8.6% TO 7.60P

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - TENANTS CONTINUE TO TRADE WELL WITH ONLY TWO SITES NOT FULLY OPERATIONAL DUE TO COVID-19

* URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC - FY NET RENTAL INCOME 12.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 10.1 MILLION STG