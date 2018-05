May 1 (Reuters) - Urban One Inc:

* URBAN ONE, INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE ASSETS OF WPZR-FM IN DETROIT

* DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $12.7 MILLION

* TO GET 3 FM TRANSLATORS THAT SERVICE DETROIT METROPOLITAN AREA; SIGNALS WILL BE COMBINED WITH EXISTING FM TRANSLATOR TO MULTICAST DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK