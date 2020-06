BRIEF-Urban Outfitters To Avail Extension To File Qtrly Report On Form 10-Q

June 8 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc:

* URBAN OUTFITTERS INC - TO AVAIL ITSELF OF AN EXTENSION TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2020

* URBAN OUTFITTERS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT NO LATER THAN 45 DAYS AFTER JUNE 9, 2020

* URBAN OUTFITTERS - RELYING ON SEC ORDER TO ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENTS OF COMPANY’S LONG-LIVED ASSETS FOR QUARTER

* URBAN OUTFITTERS INC - HAS REOPENED STORES IN SELECT STATES AND COUNTRIES AS PERMITTED BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES FOR RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS

* URBAN OUTFITTERS INC - CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S OPERATIONS IN U.S. AND GLOBALLY

* URBAN OUTFITTERS INC - DISTRIBUTION AND FULFILLMENT CENTERS REMAINED OPEN TO SUPPORT DIGITAL BUSINESS AND WHOLESALE SEGMENT OPERATIONS

* URBAN OUTFITTERS - MAY NEED TO CEASE OR SIGNIFICANTLY LIMIT OPERATIONS AGAIN IF SUBSEQUENT OUTBREAKS OCCUR, EITHER MORE BROADLY OR WITHIN OUR STORES