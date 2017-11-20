BRIEF-Urban reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban reports record Q3 sales

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 sales $893 million versus I/B/E/S view $861 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%​

* Urban Outfitters Inc - ‍As of October 31, 2017, total inventory decreased by $3.9 million, or 0.9%, on a year-over-year basis​

* Urban Outfitters Inc - qtrly ‍comparable retail segment inventory decreased 1% at cost