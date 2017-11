Nov 13 (Reuters) - Urbana Corp

* Urbana Corporation: acquisition of additional shares in the canadian stock exchange

* Urbana Corp - ‍in past two months has acquired 1.6 million common shares of Canadian Stock Exchange from existing cse shareholders​

* Urbana Corp - ‍as a result of acquisition, Urbana has increased its holdings in CSE to 49% of company's outstanding common shares​