April 3 (Reuters) - Urbanimmersive Inc:

* URBANIMMERSIVE ANNOUNCES THE SIGNATURE OF A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE TOURBUZZ, LLC, THE LEADING REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHER SOFTWARE SOLUTION PROVIDER IN NORTH AMERICA

* DEAL FOR US$3.5 MILLION TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE REVENUES OF URBANIMMERSIVE IN SHORT TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: