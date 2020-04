April 3 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* UROGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 2B STUDY OF UGN-102 IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE INTERMEDIATE RISK NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER

* UROGEN PHARMA LTD - COMPLETE RESPONSE RATE OF 65% AT THREE MONTHS