BRIEF-Urogen Pharma Announces Positive Interim Results From Pivotal Phase 3 Olympus Trial Of UGN-101

May 21 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* UROGEN PHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101 (MITOGEL™) FOR NON-SURGICAL TREATMENT OF UPPER TRACT UROTHELIAL CANCER (UTUC)

* UROGEN PHARMA LTD - INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) RATE OF 59 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE UTUC

* UROGEN PHARMA LTD - OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* UROGEN PHARMA LTD - CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101

* UROGEN PHARMA LTD - UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT