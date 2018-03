BRIEF-Urogen Pharma Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.74

March 15 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* UROGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍TOP-LINE DATA FROM OLYMPUS PIVOTAL TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN Q3 2018.​

* ‍POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019​

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $73.0 MILLION​

* ‍ ASSUMING POSITIVE RESULTS, PLANNED SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA IN Q1 2019 FOR MITOGEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)