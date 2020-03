BRIEF-Urogen Pharma Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.86

March 2 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* UROGEN PHARMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

* PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT GOAL DATE OF APRIL 18TH FOR UGN-101

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.86

* EXPERIENCED COMMERCIAL TEAM HIRED AND PREPARED FOR PLANNED UGN-101 APPROVAL AND LAUNCH IN Q2

* ANTICIPATES OPERATING EXPENSES IN RANGE OF $145 TO $155 MILLION FOR 2020

* NON-CASH STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE FOR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $32 TO $36 MILLION

* OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME FOR 2020 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.70 — REFINITIV IBES DATA