March 5 (Reuters) - Urovant Sciences Ltd:

* UROVANT SCIENCES ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR VIBEGRON FOR THE TREATMENT OF OVERACTIVE BLADDER

* UROVANT SCIENCES LTD - NDA FOR VIBEGRON HAS BEEN ASSIGNED A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT GOAL DATE OF DEC 26, 2020

* UROVANT SCIENCES - FDA HAS COMMUNICATED THEY ARE NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION FOR VIBEGRON