BRIEF-Urovant Sciences Entered Information Sharing And Cooperation Agreement With Majority Holder Sumitovant Biopharma

May 28 (Reuters) - Urovant Sciences Ltd:

* UROVANT SCIENCES - ON MAY 21, ENTERED INFORMATION SHARING AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MAJORITY HOLDER SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA

* UROVANT SCIENCES - AGREED TO DELIVER TO SUMITOVANT, DRAFTS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PRIOR TO APPLICABLE DEADLINES FOR FILING IT WITH U.S. SEC

* UROVANT SCIENCES - AGREED TO COORDINATE WITH SUMITOVANT BEFORE RELEASING EARNINGS RESULTS OR ANY INTERIM FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* UROVANT SCIENCES - AGREEMENT REQUIRES CO TO GIVE SUMITOVANT’S AUDITORS ACCESS TO CO’S AUDITORS, RECORDS TO COMPLETE SUMITOVANT’S OWN INTERNAL AUDIT

* UROVANT SCIENCES LTD - CO, SUMITOVANT AGREED TO HOLD ANY INFORMATION THEY RECEIVE FROM OTHER PARTY IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

* UROVANT SCIENCES LTD - AGREEMENT PROVIDES BOARD MUST HAVE A COMPLIANCE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE