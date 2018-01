Jan 22 (Reuters) - Urovo Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS STILL STUDYING THE POTENTIAL AND FUTURE MARKET APPLICATIONS OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS ITS INVESTMENT IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IS STILL IN INITIAL STAGES AND WILL NOT HAVE HUGE IMPACT ON ITS BOTTOMLINE, CLARIFYING RECENT MEDIA REPORTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Dv98cr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)