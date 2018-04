BRIEF-UrtheCast Announces CAD$35 Mln Brokered Private Placement Of Subscription Receipts

April 3 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp:

* URTHECAST ANNOUNCES CAD$35 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AS SUBORDINATED CAPITAL FOR THE US$142 MILLION SENIOR SECURED FACILITY

* ‍BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO C$35 MILLION IN SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT PURCHASE PRICE OF CAD$0.35 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT​

* IN ‍ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH A CANADIAN PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP TO PROVIDE A CONDITIONAL BACKSTOP COMMITMENT

* CONDITIONAL BACKSTOP COMMITMENT WILL POTENTIALLY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCING OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED CAPITAL​