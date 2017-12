BRIEF-UrtheCast Provides Corporate Update

Dec 29 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp:

* URTHECAST PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* URTHECAST CORP - CONTINUES TO TARGET COMMENCEMENT OF URTHEDAILY(TM) OPERATIONS IN 2020 GROWING SEASON

* URTHECAST - SELECTED INVESTOR WITH WHICH CO ENTERED EXCLUSIVITY DEAL ON DEC 15 FOR $175 MILLION FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION​ DEVELOPMENT

* URTHECAST CORP - CO‘S TIMELINE FOR OPTISAR(TM) CONSTELLATION HAS BEEN PUSHED OUT TO 2023 AT EARLIEST

* URTHECAST - ‍OBTAINED WAIVER FROM LENDER BANCO DE SABADELL FOR EUR 25 MILLION TERM LOAN IN RELATION TO CERTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31​

* URTHECAST CORP - ‍OBTAINED WAIVER FROM LENDER BANCO DE SABADELL REGARDING 6-MONTH DEFERMENT OF REQUIRED DEC 2017 PRINCIPAL PAYMENT OBLIGATION​

* URTHECAST- CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT CUSTOMER FOR OPTISAR(TM) CONSTELLATION NOT BEEN SATISFIED, CONTRACT WILL EXPIRE ON DEC 31