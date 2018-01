Jan 31 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp:

* URTHECAST PROVIDES UPDATE ON URTHEDAILY FINANCING EFFORTS

* URTHECAST CORP - ‍ WORKING TOWARDS CLOSING FINANCING IN NEAR TERM, BUT DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION WILL NOT BE COMPLETED BY TARGETED DATE OF JAN 31, 2018​

* URTHECAST- CONFIRMS IT IS CONTINUING TO WORK EXCLUSIVELY WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY(TM) CONSTELLATION​