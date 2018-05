May 15 (Reuters) - UrtheCast Corp:

* URTHECAST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON US$142 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* URTHECAST CORP - REVENUE WAS $4.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO $9.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* URTHECAST CORP - COMPANY CONTINUES TO FACE SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES WITH RECURRING OPERATING LOSSES AND NEGATIVE CASH FLOWS

* URTHECAST CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: