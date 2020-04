April 15 (Reuters) - URU Metals Ltd:

* URU METALS LTD - COMPANY CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS IN ADVANCING MINING RIGHT APPLICATION AS ANNOUNCED ON 11 DECEMBER 2019.

* URU METALS - FINAL SCOPING REPORT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT PHASE HAS BEEN GRANTED

* URU METALS LTD - EIA PHASE WILL COMMENCE AS SOON AS LOCKDOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA IS LIFTED