Nov 28 (Reuters) - URZ Energy Corp:

* URZ ENERGY COMMENCES ISR-SPECIFIC DEVELOPMENT STUDIES ON ITS GAS HILLS URANIUM PROPERTIES AND ANNOUNCES FINANCING

* URZ ENERGY CORP - ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2.2 MILLION UNITS AT CDN$0.45/UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT CDN$1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: