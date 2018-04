April 26 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON - AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MILLION INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT