April 17 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* ECONOMIC AND INSURED LOSSES FROM SOUTHERN AND EASTERN UNITED STATES APRIL 10-14 TORNADOES LIKELY TO APPROACH OR SURPASS $1 BILLION -AON

* APRIL TORNADOES EXPECTED TO BE FIFTH BILLION-DOLLAR SEVERE CONVECTIVE STORM EVENT IN U.S. SO FAR IN 2020-AON Further company coverage: