Dec 7 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp:

* U.S. ARMY AWARDS BLACK BOX $10.4 MILLION FOR ADDITIONAL SUPPLIES AND SUPPORT FOR THE UKRAINE SECURITY ASSISTANCE INITIATIVE

