March 8 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* U.S. ARMY HUMAN RESOURCES COMMAND RENEWS IT SUPPORT TASK ORDER WITH SAIC

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍AWARDED $108 MILLION TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, AND MAINTAIN IT SYSTEMS THAT SUPPORT ALL SOLDIERS​

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS - ‍ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: