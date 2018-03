March 8 (Reuters) - Us Auto Parts Network Inc:

* U.S. AUTO PARTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES FELL 4 PERCENT TO $68.5 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 NET SALES TO INCREASE LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS COMPARED TO 2017

* EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $14.5 MILLION AND $16.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $14.2 MILLION IN 2017