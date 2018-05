May 8 (Reuters) - US Auto Parts Network Inc:

* Q1 SALES $78.4 MILLION VERSUS $80.8 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES TO INCREASE LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS COMPARED TO 2017

* US AUTO PARTS NETWORK - HAS PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION HEARING ON MATTER RELATING TO LAWSUIT AGAINST DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9

* US AUTO PARTS NETWORK - IN LIGHT OF ANTICIPATED COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CUSTOMS ISSUES, REVISED ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE TO $13.0 AND $14.5 MILLION FOR 2018