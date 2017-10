Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. Bancorp announces a 7.1 percent increase in quarterly common stock dividends

* Sets regular half year dividend of $26.50/depositary share on co’s Series J non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

* Approved a 7.1 percent increase in dividend rate on U.S. Bancorp common stock to $0.30 on a quarterly basis​