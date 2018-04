April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 LOAN GROWTH TO PICK UP IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR - CONF CALL

* U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS FOR Q2 EXPECT NET INTEREST INCOME TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE - CONF CALL

* U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS FOR Q2 EXPECT CREDIT QUALITY TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE COMPARED WITH Q1 - CONF CALL

* U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 EXPENSES TO BE IN HIGHER END OF LONG TERM RANGE - CONF CALL