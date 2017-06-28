FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍company expects to recommend a q3 dividend of $0.30 per common share, a 7.1 percent increase over current dividend rate​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍board has approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on july 1​

* U.S. Bancorp - board has approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on july 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

