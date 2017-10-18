FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp reports record revenue and net income for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.6 percent at sept 30, compared with 9.5 percent at june 30

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q3 of 2017 was $3,186 million, an increase of $243 million over Q3 of 2016​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍provision for credit losses for Q3 of 2017 was $360 million, which was $10 million (2.9 percent) higher than prior quarter​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍total net charge-offs in Q3 of 2017 were $330 million, compared with $340 million in Q2 of 2017​

* U.S. Bancorp - qtrly return on average common equity 13.6 ‍​percent versus. 13.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.