March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC SAYS 100 CONFIRMED AND PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED TO OR TESTED AT CDC AS OF MARCH 5

* U.S. CDC - REPORTS 1 MORE DEATH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, BRINGING TOTAL DEATHS TO 10, AS OF MARCH 5 UPDATE

* U.S. CDC - 53 CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED TO CDC ARE UNDER INVESTIGATION AS OF MARCH 5 UPDATE Source text : (bit.ly/38mYBL3)