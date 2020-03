March 6 (Reuters) - CDC:

* U.S. CDC - 213 TOTAL CONFIRMED & PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19, INCL. CASES AMONG PERSONS REPATRIATED TO THE U.S., AS OF 4 PM, MARCH 5

* U.S. CDC - 164 CONFIRMED & PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED TO OR TESTED AT CDC AS OF MARCH 5

* U.S. CDC - REPORTS 1 MORE DEATH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, BRINGING TOTAL DEATHS TO 11, AS OF MARCH 6 UPDATE Source text: (bit.ly/32UzCxw)