Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,074 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 173,490 DEATHS VERSUS 172,416 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 20

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 44,864 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 5,551,793 CASES VERSUS 5,506,929 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 20 Source text for Eikon: