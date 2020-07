July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,126 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL DEATHS NOW 147,672 VERSUS 146,546 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 27

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 54,448 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL CASES NOW 4,280,135 VERSUS 4,225,687 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 27