Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 37,086 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 5,752,653 CASES VERSUS 5,715,567 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 25

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,142 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 177,759 DEATHS VERSUS 176,617 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 25 Source text for Eikon: