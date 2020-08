Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC :

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,169 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 166,317 DEATHS VERSUS 165,148 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 13

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 52,799 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 5,228,817 CASES VERSUS 5,176,018 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 13 Source text for Eikon: