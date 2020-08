Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC :

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,404 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 172,416 DEATHS VERSUS 171,012 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 19

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 46,500 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 5,506,929 CASES VERSUS 5,460,429 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 19 Source text :(bit.ly/2AbeadU)